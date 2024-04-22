McLaren to build multi-storey storage depot

CGI of the Mandela Way warehouse

British Land describes the 140,000 sq ft building as the first of a new generation of multi-storey logistics hub. Stacking logistics space over multiple floors allows the building to be subdivided, multi-tenanted and adaptable to future trends and climates, the developer says.

The depot will be built on a 0.78 ha former car pound on Mandela Way in Bermondsey.

The ground floor provides access for a variety of distribution vehicles, from cargo bikes to HGVs, while the building is served by five goods lifts, a further three lifts for cycles and cargo bikes and six passenger lifts.

McLaren’s contract includes plant, landscaping, access, vehicle and cycle parking. Building services works are limited to give flexibility to future tenants, meaning around 90% of the build is shell and core only with the remainder built to a CAT A office fitout.

The BREEAM Excellent design includes low carbon materials and 1,470 sqm of rooftop photovoltaics above a mix of green and blue roofs, the latter collecting for a grey water system. The total biodiversity net gain for the site has been calculated at 167%, the developer says.

David Gavin, managing director for industrial and logistics at McLaren, said: “We are seeing a new generation of clever industrial buildings that stack light industrial, warehouse and distribution space to keep a broader range of jobs in urban areas and serve demand for last-mile distribution space. If there’s one thing they have in common, it’s that they maximise their use of tight urban sites, requiring ingenuity and careful planning for the plant and materials we need for construction.”

Completion is expected in the third quarter of 2025.

