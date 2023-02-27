McLaren wins £30m package works at Woolwich hospital

The 482-bed Queen Elizabeth Hospital serves southeast London

The £30m investment will see the installation of new primary high-voltage and low-voltage electricity distribution, back-up generators, a refurbished energy centre, a new vacuum insulated evaporator compound and associated structural and building works.

Ventilation improvements include replacement of the air handling units serving the operating theatres, pathology, delivery suite, special care baby unit and ward areas.

The works require around 6km of armoured electrical cable, including 1km of high voltage electrical cable, 1.3km of busbars, nine new air handling units, 19 refurbished air handling units and three 1.5kVA generators.

McLaren is working with subcontractor Dowds Group. The works have started and are expected to complete in June 2024.

McLaren engaged with clinicians, the estates team and other stakeholders to develop an 80-week programme to support the trust’s ‘business as usual’ policy – to deliver the works without getting in the way of hospital procedures and operations.

Guy Pocock, associate director of capital planning and development at Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Trust, said: “The work at Queen Elizabeth Hospital will improve the electrical infrastructure, oxygen supply and ventilation to clinical areas. This will bring the electrical and ventilation systems up to modern standards and create more resilience in our oxygen supplies to benefit patient care. We are working closely with McLaren to ensure there is minimal disruption to the normal running of the hospital during the works.”

McLaren’s head of healthcare, Richard Eager, added: “Our team has the experience to understand the trust’s needs, work effectively with its people and deliver business as usual for the hospital. That is going to mean ongoing collaboration as we flex in response to clinical pressures and changing circumstances.”

