McLaughlin & Harvey breaks ground at Ayr hospice

Left to right are Ayrshire Hospice chair Tom Steele, chief executive Tracy Flynn, McLaughlin & Harvey director John McClintock, Hospice trustee Andrew Baillie and M&H senior project manager Colin Harvey officially break ground

The traditional home of the Ayrshire Hospice on Racecourse Road in Ayr is being redeveloped with a scheduled reopening in summer 2024.

Site clearing and demolition carried out by McLaughlin & Harvey began in and the ground is now ready for work to begin.

The project is McLaughlin & Harvey’s first under Frameworks Scotland 3, managed by Health Facilities Scotland.

The new building has been designed by architectural practice Austin Smith Lord.

McLaughlin & Harvey healthcare operations director John McClintock said: “McLaughlin & Harvey is delighted to have marked the first official milestone of our Ayrshire Hospice project. We bring with us a wealth of previous healthcare experience, and look forward to undertaking the substructure and structural works on this meaningful project in the coming weeks.”

Ayrshire Hospice chief executive Tracy Flynn, leading the breaking-ground ceremony, said: “This is a historic milestone for the Ayrshire Hospice and, as a team, we are so excited to start building our new hospice which will be a centre of excellence for palliative and end of life care for the people of Ayrshire and Arran.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk