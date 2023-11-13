McLaughlin & Harvey builds £86m shed in Cumbria

The Longtown facility will be the size of 12 football pitches

The 75,000 sqm MoD storage facility under construction in Longtown, Cumbria, will store equipment used by all three armed services such as engines and other large spare parts in the defence inventory.

McLaughlin & Harvey is expected to complete in October 2024.

Known as the MoD Distribution Centre (North), the Longtown facility will be the size of 12 football pitches and is being built on a brownfield site within the Longtown estate. It will bolster the MoD’s existing warehouses in Shropshire and Oxfordshire and allow older wartime warehousing to be retired.

John Farrow, logistics director with the MoD’s Defence Equipment & Support branch, said: “The new warehouse will provide the UK with additional modern storage facilities, building on the success of similar facilities in Donnington, that will ensure assets are available more rapidly to meet surges in demand.

“This contract represents a fantastic example of the progress we have made in developing and implementing fit-for-purpose facilities that is helping to accelerate our mission of equipping and supporting our UK armed forces today and tomorrow.”

