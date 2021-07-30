McLaughlin & Harvey set to start on Barking pier

Developer Barking Riverside Limited (BRL) is commissioning the work as it prepares to launch land parcels in the new district centre, Station Quarter, and ramp up the delivery of homes and facilities on site. The Barking Riverside project will help transform a 443-acre former industrial site into a new London district.

The pier which will be served by an ‘Uber Boat by Thames Clippers’ service from 2022. Opening of the Barking Riverside stop will expand the service to 24 locations along the River Thames. The stop will serve Barking Riverside and the wider Barking & Dagenham community; the service will also create a new link across the Thames to Woolwich in six minutes. Central London will be accessible in 45 minutes.

McLaughlin & Harvey will manage the design and build contract for the project. The fabrication of the canting brow and pontoon will be carried out offsite by Ravestein, a shipyard construction company in the Netherlands. Access works will start on site in August followed by piling in October, with the pontoon expected to be transported to Barking Riverside and installed in early 2022.

Concept designs for the pier were created by specialist marine engineer Beckett Rankine - the designers behind a similar River Bus pier at Royal Wharf that opened in 2019 - and Anthony Carlile Architects.

Louis Chau, infrastructure director for Barking Riverside Limited, said: “Activating the river, undoubtedly one of the site’s biggest assets, is key to our offer here at Barking Riverside. Construction of the pier commencing marks a major infrastructure milestone as we continue to unlock the site, and this running in parallel with the completion of the overground station means Barking Riverside will be firmly on the map in the next year.

“Through partnership working, we are proud to have brought this project forward in a relatively short space of time. We have partnered with Uber Boat by Thames Clippers, Barking & Dagenham Council, who have also contributed funding for this project, McLaughlin & Harvey and other contractors to bring this project to fruition in just two years - from concept to the service commencing.”

John Mariner, civil engineering contracts director at McLaughlin & Harvey, said: “McLaughlin & Harvey is delighted to have been appointed to deliver the new pier for Barking Riverside.”

