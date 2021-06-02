McLaughlin & Harvey sets up bespoke interiors division

WorkSpace head Richard Cheevers (left) with business development manager Richard Carron inside the Seamus Heaney Homeplace Visitor Centre in Bellaghy, fitted-out by WorkSpace

McLaughlin & Harvey’s new division, called WorkSpace, will offer services spanning build, fit-out, facilities management, bespoke joinery and commercial furniture.

WorkSpace has an initial project pipeline of £12.7m across fit-out, build and facilities management for clients including retailer Marks & Spencer and ITV’s Parliamentary Studios at Millbank, London. Up to 20 new full-time permanent jobs are expected to be created within the new division.

McLaughlin & Harvey director Richard Cheevers said: “The company has built a strong reputation for delivering large scale construction and civil engineering schemes over many years, and recently the directors felt there was a need to create a dedicated division for projects outside the scope and scale of those traditionally associated with McLaughlin & Harvey.

“WorkSpace provides a specialist option for what might be regarded as ‘smaller’ projects with a market-leading fit-out capability at its core, but also encompassing build, bespoke joinery, commercial furniture and hard facilities management services.”

WorkSpace head of business development Richard Carron said: “Whilst our focus will be as a main contractor delivering build and fit-out projects, we believe there is a lot of potential for us to provide high quality integrated packages that also include bespoke joinery, commercial furniture, and aftercare. Our team has extensive experience delivering projects for prestige brands such as M&S, ITV News, NatWest and Charles Hurst Aston Martin and Bentley. We plan to extend our reach further in other key areas such as commercial, hospitality, leisure, education, heritage, and visitor centres.”

Explaining the brand name, Richard Carron added: “We wanted a name that would reflect our ability to work in any space; to bring great design concepts to life – whether it’s building, stripping-out, fitting-out, or providing after care.”

WorkSpace and McLaughlin & Harvey recently handed over an interior fit-out project at the Seamus Heaney Homeplace Visitor Centre in Bellaghy, Northern Ireland. It has also completed a project at Jewish Care in Stanmore, north London, with bespoke wall and ceiling panelling. Each panel manufactured in-house had an olive tree design that was CNC engraved and finished with a painted gold leaf

