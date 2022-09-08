  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu September 08 2022

  McLaughlin & Harvey wins Ayr hospice rebuild

McLaughlin & Harvey wins Ayr hospice rebuild

11 hours The Ayrshire Hospice has appointed McLaughlin & Harvey as main contractor for a £13m redevelopment its hospice at Racecourse Road in Ayr.

John McClintock, McLaughlin & Harvey's operations director, views plans with the project team and clinical staff
John McClintock, McLaughlin & Harvey’s operations director, views plans with the project team and clinical staff

Work will start on site next year and a re-opening of the site is scheduled for summer 2024.

McLaughlin & Harvey operations director John McClintock said: “To be awarded this project is a testament to our reputation and experience in the healthcare sector for delivering high-quality builds. This is our first project under Frameworks Scotland 3; a framework managed by Health Facilities Scotland, a service under NHS National Services Scotland.”

Ayrshire Hospice capital build project manager Julia Connelly said: “This is a flagship project as the Ayrshire Hospice is the first non-NHS organisation to procure a contractor through the ‘Frameworks Scotland 3’ model. This extremely robust selection process has brought us an experienced Tier 1 Principal Contractor who will carry out a sympathetic restoration of our listed buildings while delivering the highest standards of construction for the new-build elements.”

