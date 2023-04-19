M&E acquisition brings Polish FM contractor to UK

PCB Technical Solutions has been taken over by Polish company Sescom

PCB is a £10m turnover business that provides technical maintenance for retail, commercial and industrial facilities, as well as installation of HVAC and smoke control systems.

Its clients are predominantly in the retail industry, as well as manufacturing, food production and public institutions. Based in High Wycombe, it services 345 facilities across the UK.

Under its new ownership, PCB is expected to offer new services to its clients, including energy cost optimisation and facility asset management.

Sescom chief executive Sławomir Halbryt said: “At the end of 2022, we were maintaining over 40,000 facilities for over 60 international clients in 25 domestic markets. We have accumulated a wealth of experience but still did not have sufficient British resources to become a leading British FM services provider. For several years, we have been searching for a reliable local partner to strengthen our offering in the UK. We believe we have found that partner in PCB, which will lead to significant international growth.”

PCB managing director David Cooper said: “The PCB team has steadily grown to become one of the leading UK specialists in retail and commercial technical facilities management, providing our clients with a reliable partner to install and maintain their facilities. We’re really pleased to find a like-minded partner in Sescom, who will support us in our next phase of growth."

