M&E contractor fined for dropped load

Southwark Crown Court heard that, on 15th January 2016, a pipe fitter working for Fascel Group Limited was working on the transfer of a pump set from its pallet to a raised platform in Goodman’s Fields, East London. The pump set fell on him, pinning him to the ground. He sustained multiple fractures and dislocations.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that Fascel Group Limited had been contracted to do the mechanical and engineering (M&E) works on the project, including the installation of the pump set. But Fascel failed to ensure that a safe system of work for the moving and positioning of the pump set was communicated to its operatives.

Fascel Group Limited of Sundon Park, Luton pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 15(2) of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015. It was fined £36,000 with £34,235.45 costs.

HSE inspector Gabriella Dimitrov said after the hearing: “Those in control of work have a responsibility to devise safe methods of working and to provide the necessary information, instruction, and training to their workers. Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”

