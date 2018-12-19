Mears finally parts ways with Bob Holt

Bob Holt

He will be succeeded as chairman of the board by Kieran Murphy on 2nd January 2019.

It was announced in July that Bob Holt would stand down as chairman after a group of German shareholders, Shareholder Value Management (SVM), tried to get him voted out.

Bob Holt had a controlling interest in Mears at the time of its flotation in October 1996 and has been in control eve since. SVM said that Mr Holt “lacks the will to enact much needed change that only a new independent chairman can bring”.

SVM wanted Andy Hogarth, former CEO of recruitment agency Staffline, to take his place. He was considered, but Kieran Murphy was preferred.

The new chairman started his career with HM Treasury, then moved into the City – firstly with Kleinwort Benson, then at Gleacher Shacklock, a small corporate finance consultant.

He has previously been on the board of Kingspan Group and is currently chair of Ordnance Survey.

Mears chief executive David Miles said: "I am pleased to welcome Kieran Murphy to the board of Mears. He brings a broad range of valuable experience into the boardroom as we continue to drive the business forward. I look forward to working with him in the years ahead.

"At the same time, we must all recognise the great contribution that Bob Holt has brought to Mears over the past 23 years. His commitment and guidance still underpins much of the business here today. Bob leaves with our thanks and we wish him every success in the future."