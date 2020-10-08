Mears lands £165m Exeter repairs deal

From December 2020 Mears will be start a new 15-year integrated asset management contract with Exeter City Council, which supersedes the current repairs response and void refurbishment contract. The new deal is worth £11m a year.

Mears has repaired more than 6,000 properties in Exeter over the first 10 years of the relationship. Renewal of the deal cements Mears’ place in the southwest following its recent appointment to build, maintain and manage Cornwall Council’s extra care provision and recent contract wins with housing association Aster in Dorset and Somerset.

Chief operating officer Colin Middlemass said: “The pandemic means that we start this contract in a challenging environment, but we are confident that, as a result of the risk assessments we have in place to protect anyone who may be vulnerable, and by continuing to work together, we will ensure that repairs are carried out safely, and in line with all relevant guidance. I know the team are looking forward to getting down to work on the new contract and starting a fantastic partnership for the future.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk