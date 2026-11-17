Andrea Charlson, head of sustainability, at UK Concrete and The Concrete Centre

Concrete is both a significant contributor to the UK’s carbon emissions, and one that presents real challenges in how these emissions can be reduced. “About 1.5% of UK carbon emissions are attributable to concrete and its supply chain,” explains Andrea Charlson, head of sustainability, at UK Concrete and The Concrete Centre. “90% of that is the cement impacts and two-thirds of that cement impact is process emissions.”

The challenge for the sector is that carbon emissions arise not just from the fuels used to heat kilns, but from the chemical process itself. In a kiln, limestone, or calcium carbonate (CaCO 3 ) is heated, until it separates into quicklime (calcium oxide, CaO) and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). The cooled quicklime and other materials become clinker, the key ingredient of cement, which give the material its strength. But this cannot be achieved without releasing carbon dioxide.

“There’s a big issue [with concrete] in terms of climate change from carbon emissions, but it has a fundamental usefulness in the built environment,” says Charlson.

Through this feature section, we’ll look at methods companies in the sector have been using to reduce emissions, without sacrificing performance. These approaches are many and varied, but benchmarking produced by the Mineral Products Association’s Concrete Centre for the Low Carbon Concrete Group (LCCG) shows that progress is being made.

In 2025, The Concrete Centre found (in a report published at the end of September) that the volume-weighted average embodied carbon of concrete fell by 5% from 242kgCO 2 e/m³ in 2024 to 229kgCO 2 e/m³.

The benchmark is designed to help the construction sector understand what is achievable on a given project. It should be used in conjunction with environmental product declarations (EPDs) for specific products.

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

“If someone wants to set a carbon target, they can look at an EPD or other classification system, but they don’t really know how achievable that is,” Charlson says. “They can overlay a benchmark across a target to see if the target is near the top or the bottom of the benchmark, and therefore how likely is it to be achievable.”

Charlson and her team analysed the data to discover what was driving this welcome trend. The main driver, they believe, is the adoption of new standards. In a sector where performance is key, clear specifications adopted widely by the supply chain are vital.

In Europe, specifications for cement are standardised through the norm EN 197. These are then used as a basis for concrete standards, which are localised by standards bodies in each country, including the UK.

The key change came in 2023’s revision of BS 8500. This is essentially a recipe book for concrete, defining what mixes are appropriate to particular performance requirements.

The traditional cement used in the UK is CEM I. This contains 90% clinker, along with some other materials. It’s that clinker which inherently produces carbon dioxide. To reduce carbon dioxide emissions overall, the industry needs to find ways to match the performance of CEM I while using less clinker.

This was done in 2023 with the adoption in the standard of new mixes using cement with a higher proportion of limestone fines. “It was the first update in quite a long time and it enabled a much, much wider range of cements to be used in general,” Charlson says. “This included cements that had up to twenty percent limestone fines in, as well as multi-component and ternary blends, with three active cementitious components rather than two.

For a long time, concrete mixes have incorporated GGBS, ground granulated blast furnace slag, from steel production, and fly ash, from fossil-fuel power plants. These maintain the concrete’s strength, while reducing the emissions associated with clinker.

Ternary blends allow for the incorporation of a third component in standard blends.

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

“From 2023,” Charlson says, “You could have the CEM I, plus GGBS or fly ash, and the limestone fines as well. By enabling the use of limestone fines and new multi-component cements such as CEM II/C-M and CEM VI, the standard provides designers and specifiers with practical, standards-compliant routes to reduce embodied carbon without compromising performance or durability. ”

The UK as a whole, and the concrete sector in particular, have set targets and roadmaps for reaching net zero. The impact of climate change is already apparent around the world, and these plans come with tight deadlines.

To achieve the desired reduction in emissions, everyone needs to move fast. But the sector cannot risk compromising performance, and must rely on evidence-based standards. The work needed to produce these standards has meant that there are long gaps between revisions. The result was that while new innovations might suggest means of cutting emissions, these could not be used at scale until the standard was ready.

But the standards process is changing, Charlson says, aiming to reduce the lag between innovation and adoption. “The next revision is being written right now, for publication next year. There’ll be a new European cement standard published mid next year, and the British concrete committee are already doing the legwork that they need to enable that into the British standards almost simultaneously.”