Mecalac adds cab to three-tonne dumper

When fully-enclosed safety cabs began appearing on site dumpers three or four years ago, received wisdom was that the market was only ready for them on larger six- or nine-tonne machines. The consensus was that the additional cost woul be harder to justify on a smaller machines.

Now, though, Mecalac has taken the cabbed dumper movement to three-tonne market too.

The 3.5-tonne capacity Mecalac 3.5MDX is available with either front tip skip or 180° swivel tip skip. It is designed with an articulated and oscillating chassis for manoeuvrability and off-road capability. Powered comes from a Stage V-compliant Kubota D1803 1.8L turbocharged three-cylinder diesel engine, delivering 50hp (37kW) at 2700rpm and a peak torque of 150.5Nm at 1600rpm.

The 3.5MDX uses high and low range gearing for both forward and reverse, as well as permanent hydrostatic four-wheel drive, providing torque on demand. Maximum travel speed is 12.4mph (20kph).

Operating weight is 2,990kg and its dimensions are 3.8 metres long by 1.9 metres wide by 2.8 metres high.

As with the larger Mecalac MDX site dumpers, the air-conditioned cab is ROPS/FOPS certified and Mecalac's own tests indicate that it is able to withstand impacts while loading the dumper skip.

