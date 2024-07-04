  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu July 04 2024

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. Mecalac launches hammer range

Mecalac launches hammer range

16 hours French construction machinery manufacturer Mecalac has launched its own range of hydraulic breakers.

The Mecalac MB40 hydraulic hammer
The Mecalac MB40 hydraulic hammer

Mecalac’s new breaker  range comprises four sizes: the MB30, MB40, MB50 and MB80, with MB standing for Mecalac Breaker.

The MB30, MB40 and MB50 are designed for excavators from 5 to 12 tonnes, with a no-load protection system for added durability and suspensions to suppress noise.

The MB80 is designed for excavators from 9 to 16 tonnes and has a protection system against dry striking as well as a soundproofed cradle equipped with suspensions. It also has a standard automatic greasing system simplifies daily maintenance.

The breakers are manufactured by Mecalac in its Annecy factory in southeast France.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »