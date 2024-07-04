Mecalac launches hammer range

The Mecalac MB40 hydraulic hammer

Mecalac’s new breaker range comprises four sizes: the MB30, MB40, MB50 and MB80, with MB standing for Mecalac Breaker.

The MB30, MB40 and MB50 are designed for excavators from 5 to 12 tonnes, with a no-load protection system for added durability and suspensions to suppress noise.

The MB80 is designed for excavators from 9 to 16 tonnes and has a protection system against dry striking as well as a soundproofed cradle equipped with suspensions. It also has a standard automatic greasing system simplifies daily maintenance.

The breakers are manufactured by Mecalac in its Annecy factory in southeast France.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk