Mecalac signs dealer for road-railers

Mecalac’s 216M road-rail excavator

Alfreton-based EP Industries has been handed responsible for sales of Mecalac’s range of road-rail excavators.

Mark Royse, head of sales at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, said: “As a global leader in the compact equipment marketplace, further developing our distributor network is key to further improving access to our latest models, as well as broadening our national service and maintenance reach.

“With extensive experience in the railroad sector, we look forward to working in close partnership with EP Industries to drive widespread brand awareness and build strong bonds with specialist railroad operators across the UK.”

Eddie Pilsworth, managing director of EP Industries, added: “Mecalac’s range of railroad excavators is completely unique in the marketplace. Innovative design, paired with unmatched build quality, mean they set the sector standards.

“There’s huge demand for class-leading products that can help operators to further improve productivity and streamline efficiencies, so we’re looking forward to joining the Mecalac network and introducing more customers to the globally-acclaimed brand.”

The EP Industries team

