Mega-prison revisions approved at Full Sutton

The new 1,440-place category C resettlement prison will be built alongside HMP Full Sutton, a maximum security facility designed to hold 608 inmates. The two prisons will remain separate and the new one is expected to be open by 2024.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council initially gave planning permission for a new 1,000-capacity jail at Full Sutton in 2017 but the Ministry of Justice came back with amended plans for a larger scheme.

The new prison at Full Sutton is part of the government’s £2.5bn programme to update and expand the prison estate, creating 10,000 additional places.

New prisons are also being built at Wellingborough and Glen Parva, which will provide 3,360 places by 2023.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk