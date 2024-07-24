Mellor joins Yanmar network

The Mellor Plant team

Yanmar has handed Mellor Plant a territory that stretches across northwest England, covering both construction and agriculture sectors with the full range of Yanmar compact excavators.

Incorporated in 2012, Mellor was started by director Gordon Hayes as a single van operation. He now has a team of 11, selling and servicing machinery and attachments.

“We are thrilled to become an official dealer for Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA,” said Gordon Hayes. “Yanmar engines and machines are renowned for their reliability and performance, and we are confident that our customers will appreciate the exceptional quality these products offer. The units truly speak for themselves; now it's about spreading the word and encouraging our customers to experience them firsthand.”

