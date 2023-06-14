Mental health questions added to CITB managers’ test

Passing the CITB's HS&E MAP test is a prerequisite for obtaining black or white CSCS cards

Changes to the CITB health, safety & environment (HS&E) test for managers and professionals (MAP) include the addition of six new topics to be quizzed on, including mental health.

Candidates taking the HS&E MAP test on or after 27th June 2023 need to ensure that they are using the new revision materials.

CITB said that it was “moving with the times” following a consultation process.

The new test is also available for candidates to take in Welsh for the first time.

In November 2021, CITB surveyed 10,000 managers and professionals across the UK who had taken the CITB HS&E MAP test in the previous two years. They were offered the opportunity to provide feedback. This has led to the inclusion of six new additional subjects:

mental health

leadership

occupational health governance

behavioural safety

new technologies

improving legislative compliance.

Passing the MAP test is a prerequisite for obtaining black (manager) or white (professional) Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) cards.

Garry Mortimer, CSCS head of operations, said: “CSCS is pleased to have worked with CITB over the revision of its MAP test to help ensure that it meets our minimum standard required, which it does, ensuring that those individuals who take the test have the appropriate levels of knowledge and skills to carry out their role safely and to keep others safe in the process.”

CITB chief executive Tim Balcon said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to gain industry insight and carry out these important updates to the HS&E MAP test and revision materials, with consideration to new technologies and legislation. Our purpose is to support the construction industry in developing and maintaining a safe, skilled, and competent workforce, both now and in the future. To do that, we must move with the times to ensure our tests remain relevant – it’s about keeping people safe.”

For more details, see the CITB website.

