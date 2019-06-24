Merchants' sales up 5.3% in April

Sales of landscaping products rose particularly strongly thanks to drier than usual weather. Having already seen strong growth in both February and March, sales in the seasonable landscaping category were up 17% in April compared to last year.

Comparing month on month, total sales were 0.6% lower in April than they had been in March, but only because there were fewer trading days. Sales per day were up 5.6% on March. Landscaping products were up 23.3% on the month.

Other sectors that performed well on a month-by-month adjusted basis included heavy building materials (up 4.9%) and timber & joinery products (up 4.2%). Less string categories included plumbing, heating & electrical (down 5.9%), tools (down 4%) and kitchens & bathrooms (down 1.5%).