Merchants selected for £250m framework

Fusion21 has prequalified 17 firms to supply construction materials to housing providers, and the wider public sector, managing the delivery of repair & maintenance works.

The frame work is split into six lots:

General building materials Electrical Plumbing and heating Managed services Kitchens Adapted and accessible living

Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis said: “Our members are under increasing pressure to deliver efficient repairs and maintenance works while ensuring overall value for money, so we’re delighted the renewal will help to manage built assets effectively whilst achieving greater operational efficiencies and improving first-time fix performance.

“Thanks to member and supplier feedback, we’re also pleased to offer a new Adapted and Accessible Living lot which includes adapted kitchens. This means members can call-off their adapted bathroom and adapted kitchen requirements from the same supplier.”

The suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s materials supply and associated services framework are:

AKW Medi-care

Bradfords Building Supplies

City Electrical Factors

City Plumbing Supplies Holdings

Dennis & Robinson Limited t/a Paula Rosa Manhattan

Edmundson Electrical

Huws Gray

Magnet

Moores Furniture Group

PHC Parts

PROCare Shower & Bathroom Centre

Rexel UK Limited

Stark Building Materials UK t/a Jewson

Travis Perkins Trading Company

UK Plumbing Supplies

Wolseley UK

YESSS Electrical

