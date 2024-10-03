Merchants selected for £250m framework

Fusion21 has prequalified 17 firms to supply construction materials to housing providers, and the wider public sector, managing the delivery of repair & maintenance works.
The frame work is split into six lots:
- General building materials
- Electrical
- Plumbing and heating
- Managed services
- Kitchens
- Adapted and accessible living
Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis said: “Our members are under increasing pressure to deliver efficient repairs and maintenance works while ensuring overall value for money, so we’re delighted the renewal will help to manage built assets effectively whilst achieving greater operational efficiencies and improving first-time fix performance.
“Thanks to member and supplier feedback, we’re also pleased to offer a new Adapted and Accessible Living lot which includes adapted kitchens. This means members can call-off their adapted bathroom and adapted kitchen requirements from the same supplier.”
The suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s materials supply and associated services framework are:
- AKW Medi-care
- Bradfords Building Supplies
- City Electrical Factors
- City Plumbing Supplies Holdings
- Dennis & Robinson Limited t/a Paula Rosa Manhattan
- Edmundson Electrical
- Huws Gray
- Magnet
- Moores Furniture Group
- PHC Parts
- PROCare Shower & Bathroom Centre
- Rexel UK Limited
- Stark Building Materials UK t/a Jewson
- Travis Perkins Trading Company
- UK Plumbing Supplies
- Wolseley UK
- YESSS Electrical
