Merchants selected for £750m Cirrus framework

Now in its sixth iteration, the latest Cirrus Consortium materials supply framework runs for four years until July 2027. It is available for use by contracting authorities across England, Wales and Scotland.

The Cirrus Consortium is a procurement consortium hosted by Grand Union Housing Group in Milton Keynes with members including registered providers of social housing, local authorities, arm’s length management organisations (ALMOs) and NHS trusts.

The 18 suppliers that have been awarded a place on the new framework are:

Alliance Tool Hire

Bradford & Sons

Brewers Decorator Centres

City Electrical Factors

City Plumbing Supplies Holdings

Crown Paints

Edmundson Electrical

Huws Gray

Jewson Partnership Solutions

Keyline

Plumbase

PPG Architectural Coatings UK

Robert Price BM

Sovini Trade Supplies

Sunbelt Rentals

Travis Perkins Managed Services

Wolseley UK

YESSS Electrical

