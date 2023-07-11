Merchants selected for £750m Cirrus framework

Now in its sixth iteration, the latest Cirrus Consortium materials supply framework runs for four years until July 2027. It is available for use by contracting authorities across England, Wales and Scotland.
The Cirrus Consortium is a procurement consortium hosted by Grand Union Housing Group in Milton Keynes with members including registered providers of social housing, local authorities, arm’s length management organisations (ALMOs) and NHS trusts.
The 18 suppliers that have been awarded a place on the new framework are:
- Alliance Tool Hire
- Bradford & Sons
- Brewers Decorator Centres
- City Electrical Factors
- City Plumbing Supplies Holdings
- Crown Paints
- Edmundson Electrical
- Huws Gray
- Jewson Partnership Solutions
- Keyline
- Plumbase
- PPG Architectural Coatings UK
- Robert Price BM
- Sovini Trade Supplies
- Sunbelt Rentals
- Travis Perkins Managed Services
- Wolseley UK
- YESSS Electrical
