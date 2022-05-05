Merkko joins Grant & Stone group

IBMG has acquired Merkko Builders Merchants, which has stores in Abingdon (Oxfordshire) and Aldermaston (Berkshire).

Following its recent merger with Grant & Stone, this acquisition continues IBMG’s strategy of developing its divisions through a combination of acquisition, new site development and organic growth.

Merkko will join Grant & Stone and Ian Duckitt, Merkko’s erstwhile owner, will continue with the business working with Mat Miller, managing director of Grant & Stone Builders Merchants, to lead Merkko’s integration into the group.

Grant & Stone’s managing director Mat Miller said: “This acquisition further strengthens IBMG’s position as the largest independent merchant in the south of England.”

