Construction News

Fri May 06 2022

Merkko joins Grant & Stone group

1 day The Independent Builders Merchant Group (IBMG), controlled by Cairngorm Capital Partners, has acquired another two stores.

IBMG has acquired Merkko Builders Merchants, which has stores in Abingdon (Oxfordshire) and Aldermaston (Berkshire). 

Following its recent merger with Grant & Stone, this acquisition continues IBMG’s strategy of developing its divisions through a combination of acquisition, new site development and organic growth.

Merkko will join Grant & Stone and Ian Duckitt, Merkko’s erstwhile owner, will continue with the business working with Mat Miller, managing director of Grant & Stone Builders Merchants, to lead Merkko’s integration into the group.

Grant & Stone’s managing director Mat Miller said: “This acquisition further strengthens IBMG’s position as the largest independent merchant in the south of England.”

