Merlo adds to construction network

Cooks Midlands managing director Darren Cook (left) and Merlo UK construction sales specialist Graham Imms

Established in 1992, Cooks Midlands is an established supplier of agricultural and construction plant and has been selling and servicing Merlo telehandlers to the agricultural sector for many years.

It has no had its remit expanded to include buyers from the construction industry as well.

“This strategic appointment symbolises Merlo UK’s commitment to providing our construction sector customers with robust and comprehensive support,” said Merlo UK national sales manager Owen Buttle. “

Cooks Midlands already knows the construction and house-building sectors on the back of its franchise arrangements with Caterpillar and Mecalac construction machinery.

“We know Merlo well, are impressed with the product, and are keen to expand our reach with the Merlo range of telehandlers and tracked carriers into the construction sector,” said managing director Darren Cook. “Extending our partnership with Merlo into construction allows us to enhance our product offerings and provide even greater value and service to more customers.”

