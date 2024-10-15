Metcalfe sells up to the Spellers

Andy Metcalfe

Andy Metcalfe founded Malvern-based Speller Metcalfe with Steve Speller in 1995.

Both had a desire to ‘do things better’ following their own mixed experiences as quantity surveyors. Initially setting up in Speller’s garage, Metcalfe supported the company for the first six months with an income, before joining the company full-time later that year.

Last year Speller Metcalfe turned over nearly £133m.

Steve Speller retired in 2022 at the age of 66, handing over to his son James who became managing director, supported by his brother Adrian as technical director and the wider board of directors.

Andy Metcalfe, 63 this month, will officially retire at the end of the month and has sold his half share in the business to the Speller family.

James Speller said: “Andy is not just a founder but a friend for so many staff. He has not only guided the company, but many of us who work here – myself included as I took on the role of managing director a few years ago.

“Andy has also been instrumental in creating our vision and ethos, shaping Speller Metcalfe into the people-first, forward-thinking business we are recognised as today. While he will be missed by many, we are delighted that he can realise his retirement ambitions with the confidence that he is leaving the company in the good hands of our staff and great shape for the future.”

Adrian Speller added: “Our key aim is for Speller Metcalfe to continue its long-standing commitment to constructing excellence – externally, in partnership with our clients, consultants, and suppliers – and internally, supporting our staff by fostering an environment that encourages growth and workplace fulfilment.

“It was very much Andy and Steve who defined this ethos from day one, and we are absolutely committed to continuing it as part of their legacy.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk