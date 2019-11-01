Metnor gets to work on Sheringham leisure centre

Designed by Saunders Boston Architects

The new Sheringham Leisure Centre, designed by Cambridge-based Saunders Boston Architects, will replace the existing Splash swimming baths, built in the late 1980s.

The design incorporates a combination of water saving measures, air source heat pumps and solar hot water.

A ground breaking ceremony was held on site this week.

Metnor is expected to have the new facility ready for use in the summer of 2021.

Contract manager Carl Maddison said: “We are excited to be working with such a great team to provide this new facility that will benefit so many in the local area. Metnor Construction have a catalogue of leisure experience, working nationally. We look forward to engaging with the local community as this project takes shape.”

