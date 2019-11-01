TCI Magazine HalloweenTCI Magazine Halloween
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Sat November 02 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Up To £20m
  3. Metnor gets to work on Sheringham leisure centre

Metnor gets to work on Sheringham leisure centre

20 hours Metnor Construction has begun work on a £12.6m leisure centre in Sheringham, Norfolk.

Designed by Saunders Boston Architects
Designed by Saunders Boston Architects

The new Sheringham Leisure Centre, designed by Cambridge-based Saunders Boston Architects, will replace the existing Splash swimming baths, built in the late 1980s. 

The design incorporates a combination of water saving measures, air source heat pumps and solar hot water.

A ground breaking ceremony was held on site this week.

Metnor is expected to have the new facility ready for use in the summer of 2021.

Contract manager Carl Maddison said: “We are excited to be working with such a great team to provide this new facility that will benefit so many in the local area. Metnor Construction have a catalogue of leisure experience, working nationally. We look forward to engaging with the local community as this project takes shape.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »