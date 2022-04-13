Metso Outotec develops electric Lokotrack range

Metso Outotec reckons that its new Lokotrack range will be “transformational” for the whole aggregates industry of mobile crushing and screening.

The new range will be built on a platform that Metso Outotec has been developing since 2020 with a €20m research & development investment. The platform concept is now ready and Metso Outotec is entering the design phase of the first new products.

“The next generation Lokotrack range will address the needs of our crushing and screening customers by providing new easy-to-use diesel-electric equipment,” said Renaud Lapointe, senior vice president of Metso Outotec’s aggregates business area. “The possibility to run track-mounted machines from an integrated genset or to connect to an external power source lowers operational costs and allows access to renewable energy for our customers.”

The development work is taking place primarily at Metso Outotec’s technology centre in Tampere, Finland.

