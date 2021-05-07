MEWP operator struck by rail crane jib

Photos of the scene displayed in the safety alert

On the 2nd May 2021 at around 07am, near Billericay, the operator of a mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) road rail vehicle (RRV) suffered injuries when the basket of the MEWP in which they were traveling was struck by the jib of a 360o crane RRV which had been travelling behind it.

The operator was trapped and had to be freed by emergency services, suffering injuries that are potentially life changing. The controller was uninjured.

The operator and controller in the cab of the crane RRV were both uninjured.

The collision occurred as the vehicles were travelling within an engineering worksite to their off-tracking location. The incident is currently under investigation by the principal contractor, the Ral Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) and the office of Rail & Road (ORR).

Issues being investigated include whether arrangements are in place to maintain adequate stopping distance between RRVs when traveling, the monitoring of these arrangements and how safe travel speeds are determined and communicated.

