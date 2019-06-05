Miami Airport to get $5bn upgrade

Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners has adopted the new capital improvement programme, which will be implemented over the next five to 15 years.

"MIA is Miami-Dade County's leading economic engine and busiest gateway, generating nearly $31 billion in business revenue and welcoming 96 percent of all visitors to our community," said Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos Gimenez. "The goal of this new capital programme is for MIA to provide even greater value, convenience and efficiency to our visitors, airline partners and cargo operators."

The programme is designed to address all of the airport's future capacity and operational needs through five sub-programmes. These include: a redevelopment of Central Terminal concourses E and F; an expanded South Terminal; renovated Concourse D gates to accommodate additional aircraft; two new hotels; and expanded aircraft parking positions and warehouses for cargo operations.

In 2018, MIA passed 45 million passengers during the year for the first time ever - an increase of nearly one million over the previous year. It served 21.8 international passengers in 2018, making it once again the busiest airport in Florida for international travellers and third-busiest US gateway in that category. It is also the busiest US airport for international freight.