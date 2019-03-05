Michigan union to build carpentry training centre

Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters & Millwrights (MRCC) will consolidate all its regional operations in Detroit into the new 120,000-square-foot facility on Detroit’s west side.

The training centre will be built on secen acres of vacant city-owned land - the site of a former school - in the Oakman Boulevard area. It will have classrooms and training areas for hands-on experience and simulations. There will also be space for community events.

Work on the training facility is expected to break ground early next year and be completed by mid-2021.

Mayor Mike Duggan said: “This incredible new facility, located right at Elmhurst and Tuxedo, will be where every Detroiter who wants to help rebuild our city by becoming a carpenter or millwright will be trained. I can’t thank our partners at the Carpenters and Millwrights enough for their continued commitment to providing training and career opportunities to Detroit residents.”

Two years ago, MRCC was among the first unions for skilled trades to sign on to the Mayor’s Skilled Trades Employment Program and commit to tripling the number of Detroit residents in its membership over the next 10 years.

MRCC executive secretary-treasurer Mike Jackson said: “Michigan’s union carpenters and millwrights are focused on learning and improving ourselves so we can keep contributing to both Michigan’s economy and the local communities we serve. We’re excited to get our new training centre up and running so we can help provide unparalleled skills and training to thousands of men and women who want a good-paying job in a career that is always in demand. The Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights is tremendously grateful to our contractor partners and the City of Detroit for their support, and to the families of the Oakman Boulevard neighbourhood for their warm welcome. Together, we can create local jobs, provide opportunity and grow our local economy here in this neighbourhood as well as across Michigan.”