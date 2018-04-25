News » Up To £20m » Mick George gets the nod to bring down Acton tower block » published 25 Apr 2018
Mick George gets the nod to bring down Acton tower block
The Acton Gardens development in West London is moving to the next stage with Mick George Demolition appointed to clear Charles Hocking House on behalf of Countryside Properties and L&Q.
The tower block demolition contract is part of Phase 6.2 of the £600m Acton Gardens scheme, transforming a 52-acre site into a new urban quarter.
Acton Gardens is one of the largest residential regeneration schemes in London with more than 2,500 new homes, along with enhanced transport links, retail and community facilities. There are 21 phases in all, with completion planned for 2026.
Mick George has already completed asbestos management and demolition works on former stages of the Acton Gardens development. The latest contract brings the total value of works undertaken by Mick George to £2.1m.
Contracts director Michael George said: ‘’Having worked in partnership with Countryside Properties on a number of developments in the past, we’re pleased that they have recognised our credentials in providing multiple services on a project of this magnitude. Our contracting services are becoming increasingly sought after up and down the country, which is a testament to the quality of service that the business is providing.’’
