Mick George wins £31m earthworks package on M1

Main contractor Costain Galliford Try Joint Venture is converting a 23-mile section of M1 between junctions 13 and 16 to all-lane running smart motorway, providing a continuous smart motorway from the M25 all the way through to junction 19 at Catthorpe.

The £373m project involves the installation of a rigid concrete barrier in the central reservation, upgrading to four lanes running with no hard shoulder, erecting gantries and putting in 38 emergency areas.

Mick George has been handed a £31m earthworks package. Managing director Michael George said: “The award of this contract is an exciting one for the business as it represents the first opportunity for us to display our earthworks services in a live highways environment.

“We’re currently providing some of our other contracting provisions to another significant highways project on the A14 Huntingdon to Cambridge scheme, and the fact that we’ve been selected to contribute towards this project in tandem, is a testament to the qualities we’ve produced elsewhere.”