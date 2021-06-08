Midas revamps Bristol office block

Tower House in Bristol’s Fairfax Street will be renamed The Fairfax

Midas is revamping the former Tower House in Bristol’s Fairfax Street, close to The Galleries, turning into a new-look building to be renamed The Fairfax.

The revamp of the 14-storey, 71,000 sq ft office building will see substantial refurbishment across all floors, to include retail/leisure units on the ground floor with offices above.

Work will include the construction of a new reception area with a café, the creation of new office spaces, redecoration and the transformation of all fixtures and fittings, including lifts and bathrooms as well as an extensive mechanical and electrical package.

The project will also see Midas Construction creating a new external façade, replacing windows and installing a new roof.

The scheme is being carried out with long-term partner and project manager NRP Consultants, on behalf of developer Oval Real Estate.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2022.

Midas Construction divisional director Steve Hart said: “We are thrilled to be working on such an important refurbishment project for the city, which will provide companies looking for top quality office space with a modern and fresh working environment in the heart of Bristol. Despite the ongoing impact of the pandemic, demand for office space in the city is set to increase as businesses reassess how and where they operate from and we believe that The Fairfax is perfectly situated to meet that need.

James Craig, co-founder of Oval Real Estate, said: “We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Midas on the reimagining of such a familiar fixture on the Bristol skyline. In delivering The Fairfax building next year, we’re aspiring to set a precedent for characterful office space post-Covid, offering superior amenity and working environment.

“We are also delighted to be at the forefront of the creation of this emerging new micro location for businesses in Bristol, so well connected, yet tucked away pocket in the heart of the city.”

