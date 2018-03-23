Midas starts £30m Southampton student halls

Midas Construction is set to start main building works on a £30m student accommodation scheme in Southampton city centre.

The 12-storey student halls development at Cumberland Place, close to Watts Park in the city centre, will provide 527 student beds, ground floor commercial space, a common room, management suite and ancillary buildings.

Midas’ client for the project is Victoria Hall Management, which in turn is developing the project for RailPen, the railway industry pension fund.

Midas Construction is already on site carrying out preliminary work, ground preparation and excavations in readiness for the start of piling work for foundations.

The project is due for completion in August 2019.

Midas southern region director Peter Whitmore said: “We are delighted to be getting under way on site on this high profile project for Victoria Hall. Not only does it represent a significant scheme in Southampton but it will enable us to showcase the exciting career opportunities available in the construction industry and to provide further employment opportunities.”

Mike Skilton, director of Architecture PLB, who designed the 12-storey concrete framed building, said: “The building is conceived as three blocks formed around an open south-facing courtyard, fronting on to Cumberland Place and the opposite park. The three blocks are differentiated by height, elevational treatment and materials to assist the urban scale of the building.

“The cool, modern design makes reference to its historic setting overlooking the city’s listed central parks. An open colonnade to the southwest corner fronts one of the shared facilities/ retail areas and leads around the side of the courtyard to the residential entrance, at the back of the courtyard. Retail and shared facilities for the residential accommodation above, provide an active frontage to the ground floor.”

