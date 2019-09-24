  1. Instagram
Construction News

Tue September 24 2019

Midas to build £50m housing development in Swindon

5 hours Nationwide Building Society has awarded Midas a £36.2m construction contract to build its Oakfield housing development in Swindon.

Artist's impression of the Oakfield develpment
Artist's impression of the Oakfield develpment

Midas will build 197 houses, 42 flats and a community centre

Nationwide secured planning permission from Swindon Borough Council in July for its £50m development on the site of the University of Bath's old Oakfield campus, since demolished

Midas moves on site in November and the first homes are expected to be ready for people to move into in 2021.

Nationwide has been working with Igloo on the plans to develop the old Oakfield campus, along with architects Metropolitan Workshop and PRP, and landscape architect Landscape Use Consultants.

