Midas to build Fleet care home

Heron Manor will be the first project for Principle Care Homes, which has been set by Ashish and Nisha Goyal, a brother and sister team who previously worked for their uncle’s business, Hallmark Care Homes.

Heron Manor, in the North Fleet Conservation Area, will offer residential and dementia care for 60 residents. It has been designed by DWA Architects.

Midas Construction is carrying out preparatory works in readiness for groundworks and piling. The home is scheduled to open in spring 2023.

Fleet is one of two projects being brought forward by Principle Care Homes as it looks to build a business, with the second planned for Chelmsford, Essex.

Over the last five years Midas built 15 care homes, on behalf of both private operators and local authorities, with a combined value of £100m and providing a total of 627 bed spaces.

