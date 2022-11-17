Midgard lands £200m Birmingham skyscraper

One Eastside will be build close to the HS2 Curzon Street station

One Eastside, a 51-storey build-to-rent residential development by Court Collaboration next to the Curzon Street HS2 station in Birmingham, is set to be 154 metres tall.

It will be the UK’s tallest build-to-rent tower outside of London.

Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC), a specialist insurer of defined benefit pension funds, has forward funded the build to the tune of £200m.

One Eastside, designed by Weedon Architects, will have 667 residential apartments, across two towers – one 51 storeys and one 16 storeys. It will also have more than 23,000 sq ft of amenity space, including landscaped gardens, a gym, a ‘sky’ lounge, a games room, co-working space and a pet ‘spa’.

It is being built on a brownfield site that was formerly a chemical engineering teaching facility for Birmingham Metropolitan College.

It is understood that Midgard has been attached to the project for more than two and a half years but has not previously been publicly unveiled as the contractor

Building services engineer Couch Perry Wilkes (CPW), working on the project since 2018, said that the design presented “a range of challenges, in particular when considering fire prevention and ventilation”. The height of the building also meant engaging with the Civil Aviation Authority and Birmingham Airport to raise the height of the Instrument Flight Procedure (IFP) for the whole of Birmingham.

Residents' facilities will include this 'sky lounge'

CPW associate director Paul Titmus said: “The project has taken four years to reach this stage, so we are delighted to continue our involvement in the next stage of this landmark building’s development. One Eastside firmly puts CPW on the map and we’re really proud to be working alongside Court Collaboration to bring this vision to life. The development will have a hugely positive impact on the area and will remain a very visible addition to Birmingham’s skyline; it’s a testament to where the city is headed in the future.”

One Eastside is expected to complete by Q3 2026.

