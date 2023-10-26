Midgard starts Birmingham’s Beorma Tower

The Broadway Malyan designed Beorma Tower

Main contractor for the 29-storey Beorma Tower is being built by Midgard, part of the JRL Group.

Kuwaiti developer Salhia Investments bought the site 15 years ago.

Acting as project manager, cost manager and health and safety advisor on behalf of Salhia, Gleeds has been involved with the Beorma Quarter scheme since the completion of phase one in 2015.

Piling for phase two began earlier this year. With build contracts for the next phase of works now formalised, construction works on the tower have begun.

The Broadway Malyan designed Beorma Tower, opposite Selfridges and the Bullring shopping centre, will act as the southern gateway to the area of Digbeth. Once complete, it will have 152,000 sqft of commercial office space, as well as 124 residential apartments, retail and leisure areas.

Salhia chief executive Abdulaziz Alnafisi said: “The signing of the build contract with Midgard Ltd (JRL Group) paves the way for the delivery of the landmark Beorma Tower. The tower is at the forefront of Digbeth’s renaissance and will be the catalyst for further development in the area. Its location will provide a natural link between the traditional city core and create a gateway to the Digbeth Quarter. We think the development will be a great addition to the city and further boost the local economy in the Digbeth district.”

JRL director Kevin Keegan added: "The Beorma project is a landmark in the redevelopment of central Birmingham and this commercial office led project is a key element in our strategy of developing a regional presence in the midlands and the north. It is also a significant step forward in our push to increase our share of the commercial office sector."

