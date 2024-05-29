  1. Instagram
Thu May 30 2024

  3. Midlands gets secondary aggregate plant

1 day A £20m production plant has opened in Wellingborough to supply the construction industry across the Midlands with reduced-carbon secondary aggregate.

Wellingborough MP Gen Kitchen (front row, fourth from left) at the opening of the plant with the production team
Wellingborough MP Gen Kitchen (front row, fourth from left) at the opening of the plant with the production team

Day Aggregates has set up production in Wellingborough with waste-to energy plant operator Encyclis.

Day expects to consume 200,000 tonnes per year of incinerator bottom ash (IBA) from two Encyclis incinerators – Rookery South in Bedfordshire and Newhurst in Leicestershire – to produce its EcoBlend-branded aggregate.

The facility is jointly owned by Day Aggregates and Encyclis, who forged a partnership 18-months ago to begin building the plant on the Finedon Road Industrial Estate in Wellingborough.

Day Group contracts director Adam Day said: “Our state-of-the-art recovery and manufacturing facility has the most up-to-date processing equipment, which produces the best quality material as efficiently as possible. EcoBlend will now provide a sustainable solution for the local construction market, reducing the region’s reliance on sourcing and transporting aggregates from out of the area.”

GRS Trading (formerly Galliford Road Stone, until a 1997 management buyout) is responsible for marketing the product to the construction industry.

 GRS Trading managing director Antony Beamish said: “The technology and innovation that’s gone into developing this processing plant is impressive.”

