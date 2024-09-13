Milestone bags Gloucestershire lighting contract

Milestone’s £13.5m street lighting contract for Gloucestershire County Council started on 3rd August 2024 and runs for an initial five and a half years, with the option to be extended to 10 years.

Milestone, part of M Group Services’ transport division, will be responsible for maintaining more than 62,000 streetlights and 8,000 illuminated signs and bollards on the Gloucestershire highway network. Works undertaken will include lighting outages, annual cyclical maintenance and the completion of an annual programme of streetlighting replacements for expired equipment.

The contract builds on Milestone’s nine-year relationship with Gloucestershire County Council to maintain existing equipment and deliver an LED replacement project.

Simon Woodford, Milestone Infrastructure’s business director for street lighting, said: “Our teams are ready 24/7, 365 days a year to attend faults and emergencies, keeping the county in light, reducing carbon emissions and protecting the communities in which we work.”

