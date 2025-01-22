Milestone finally set to start on Botley bypass

Funding approval for the Botley bypass final phase was agreed by Hampshire County Council’s cabinet in July 2024.

Milestone Infrastructure has been working on the scheme since 2022 and had originally expected to start on site in summer 2023. It is now looking at a February 2025 start, with completion in 2027.

Authorising the signing of final contract terms with Milestone is on the agenda for a council meeting on Tuesday 28th January.

The third and final phase of the Botley bypass, between Winchester Street and the A334, is a 1.8km section of new road will include a new bridge over the River Hamble and a new roundabout junction with the A334. It is expected to reduce congestion in Botley village and support new development.

In July last year the council approved the allocation of an additional £16m to the project as costs had escalated from £31m to £47.5m. The cost hike was attributed to a combination of market conditions and the completion of a refined design that addressed previously unknown and unforeseen ground condition issues at the river crossing.

“Whilst the costs have increased, the benefits to Botley Village and the surrounding area remain strong and the overall strategic business case remains positive,” the council said at the time.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk