Milestone Infrastructure secures place on EHA framework

Milestone has been awarded Lot 2, for contracts valued at £5m to £30m, and Lot 3, which is for projects worth more that £30m.

Re-securing its place on the EHA will see Milestone deliver highways and infrastructure improvement projects for EHA local authority members.

The framework, which begins early this year, lasts for four years with an optional two-year extension. The scope of works will include structural work, surfacing, road works and capital projects.

Through the EHA, Milestone will carry out work for long-standing clients including Cambridgeshire, Suffolk and Essex County Councils, Peterborough City Council, Central Bedfordshire Council and Thurrock Council.

Milestone hopes that its position in the alliance will open opportunities to work with other EHA local authority members for the first time, including Kent, Norfolk and Hertfordshire county councils.

Anthony Brown, regional director at Milestone Infrastructure, said: “We are delighted to have been re-selected as a long-term trusted partner to the members of the EHA.

“We’re looking forward to building on our relationships with members and delivering some exciting projects through the EHA to positively impact local economic growth through local supply chains and workforce while reducing carbon emissions and improving biodiversity.”

