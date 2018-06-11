Milestone reached on record-breaking Dubai tower

The milestone was reached two months ahead of schedule.

The tower, which has been designed by Santiago Calatrava, is to become the centrepiece of the Dubai Creek Harbour, a waterfront development located on the banks of Dubai Creek.

Concrete placement for the pile cap involved a crew of 450 pouring 50,000 cubic metres of concrete in less than nine months. The workers also placed approximately 18,000t of steel reinforcement.

The nearly 20m-thick multi-layered, tiered reinforced concrete top is there to cover and transfer the load from the tower to the foundation barrettes. The 145 barrette piles were tested to 36,000t – said to be a world record – and laid 72 m deep.

The tower is worth more US$1bn and will rise to more than 1,000m, surpassing the height of the current tallest tower in the world, the Burj Khalifa (828m high). The contract for building the foundations was awarded to Six Construct; the contract for building the tower itself has not yet been awarded.