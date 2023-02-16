  1. Instagram
Wed February 22 2023

  3. Milestone secures Hampshire highways extension

6 days Milestone Infrastructure, a part of M Group Services, has been granted a five-year extension to its highway services contract with Hampshire County Council.

Milestone operates as Hampshire Highways in the county
Since 2017 Milestone, operating as Hampshire Highways, has delivered more than £350m of highway services in the county. The contract will now run until 2029.

Milestone  business director Simon Watson said: “The collaborative approach we take working as Hampshire Highways has provided resilience to the service through some difficult times and this puts us in a strong position to now reinvest in the service over an extended period to 2029.”

Milestone Infrastructure was created in 2021 when M Group Services (formerly Morrison) acquired Skanska Highways for £50m.  In the past year it has renewed local authority highway maintenance contacts in Oxfordshire, Devon and Peterborough, as well as now Hampshire.

