Miliband nods through 4,000-acre solar farms

Development consent order applications have been approved for the Gate Burton Energy Park and the Mallard Pass Solar Farm despite substantial local opposition.

Gate Burton Energy Park comprises the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) generating panels and on-site energy storage facilities across 652 hectares and a 172-hectare grid connection corridor. The site is 4 km south of Gainsborough in Lincolnshire.

The 500 MW project, being developed by Low Carbon Ltd, will provide enough solar capacity to power approximately 160,000 homes.

Mallard Pass Solar Farm is even bigger, covering 2,000 acres, or 8 sq km, overlapping Lincolnshire and Rutland, but less productive. It is expected to generate 350 MW of energy, enough to power the equivalent of 92,000 UK households.

Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill said: “Be in no doubt that these are huge-scale developments that will change our county landscapes dramatically. Both proposals are expected to cover around 2,000 acres each. The speed with which these decisions have been taken shows that this government is not prepared to listen to communities, local councils and all those fighting for our countryside. The sheer volume of paperwork associated with these proposals means that in no way could these be seen as carefully considered decisions.”

Councillor Colin Davie, the county council’s executive councillor for economy and environment, said: “The news that proposals for giant industrial solar parks for both Mallard’s Pass and Gate Burton have been approved is deeply disappointing for all those who will have to live with these huge developments on their doorstep.

“I have repeatedly said that these enormous infrastructure projects should not be dumped in our county, and ruin the quality of life of our residents. Our agricultural land should be protected and it plays a key role in our nation’s food security. But these pleas are not being heard by the Labour government now in charge of environmental policy.”

Alicia Kearns, Conservative MP for Rutland and Stamford, said: “This decision shows a complete disregard for community consent, contempt for human rights, and a complete failure to understand food security is a national security issue.”

Mike Rutgers, managing director of UK development at Low Carbon, said: “We are delighted that the new secretary of state has granted consent on the Gate Burton Energy Park, allowing us to progress to the construction phase of the project and reaffirming our position as the market leader for UK solar. As Gate Burton progresses, we look forward to continuing to engage closely with local residents, business owners and other key stakeholders to ensure we deliver this project responsibly.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk