Miller buys Bonnyrigg site

Miller Homes plans to build 85 family homes at Dalhousie Gate, a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom properties for Edinburgh commuters in Bonnyrigg.

Preparatory works are now starting on site. Building work will start later this year.

Miller Homes land director David Morgan said: “The acquisition will allow us to continue delivering sustainable new communities in the east of Scotland and meet the increasing demand for new homes in Midlothian. Dalhousie Gate is in a prime location within easy reach of Edinburgh city centre and will provide high quality homes for families of all sizes.

“We’re excited to start developing this vibrant community further and work with nearby businesses and schools to integrate Dalhousie Gate and support the local area.”

