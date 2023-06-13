Miller Homes acquires sites in Paisley and Croy

Constarry Gardens will form part of the wider restoration of the former Croy Quarry

Miller Homes has bought a 20-acre site in Paisley, the west of Glasgow, and a 6.5-acre site in Croy, to the northeast of the city.

Thornly Park in Paisley will be the homebuilder’s latest development in Renfrewshire, delivering 179 homes to the area, of which 12 will be designated as affordable homes.

Constarry Gardens in Croy will have 62 private homes and 15 affordable homes and forms part of the wider restoration project of the former Croy Quarry in North Lanarkshire.

Both developments will have a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes and will launch later this year.

Regional operations director Andrew McArthur said: “This is a substantial land purchase and is a direct result of the ongoing demand for new-build homes in the west of Scotland. We have a strong track record of delivering new homes that enhance the communities in which we build. The latest acquisitions will strengthen our portfolio and meet the demand for housing in the local area. We are looking forward to seeing these developments progress in the coming months.”

