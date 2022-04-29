Miller Homes adds to back office management

Jo Stott (left) and David Skelton

Jo Stott joined Miller Homes in January as group head of environmental sustainability. She joined Miller from JCB, where she was group general manager for environment, energy and sustainability. She was with JCB for more than 10 years.

David Skelton joined Miller Homes in October 2021 as head of learning and development (L&D). He joined from Persimmon, where he was head of L&D for nearly three years. He has also previously worked for Redrow.

Miller Homes chief executive Stewart Lynes said: “These are key strategic roles as we further progress our people strategy and enhance our sustainability credentials in line with our purpose of ‘creating great places where people prosper’.

“David has already launched a business-wide learning and development survey to gain feedback from our employees and develop bespoke training for our team.

“I have no doubt that Jo will take the sustainability and environmental side of Miller Homes to the next level. It is clear she has a strong passion for this area of work and, as the world becomes increasingly conscious about the climate and the impact we’re all having on it, it is vital that we’re doing all we can as a business to help.”

