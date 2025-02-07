Miller Homes restructures East Midlands team

Aaron Grainger (left), Emma Weston (centre) and James O’Halloran (right)

Miller Homes East Midlands, which builds approximately 500 homes a year across the region, has promoted Aaron Grainger to land director, Emma Weston to sales director, and James O’Halloran to commercial director, as part of a restructuring of its senior management team.

The new positions for each of the three directors comes as reward for their combined 19 years of service to the housebuilder, as part of Miller Homes’ commitment to its employees and its ethos of building a team sustainably from within.

Aaron Grainger joined Miller Homes East Midlands in 2021. He said: “We are ambitiously reaching for new goals in 2025, building on our successes throughout 2024 and creating further momentum in the land market by acquiring new sites to contribute towards our regional and wider group growth plans.”

Emma Weston joined Miller Homes in 2015 and has been promoted from head of sales for the East Midlands region to sales director. “We have a very exciting year ahead of us at Miller Homes East Midlands with the launch of new developments near Loughborough and Derby joining our existing roster of sites across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Newark,” she said.

James O’Halloran has been promoted to commercial director after nearly 12 years in the house-building industry, and eight with Miller Homes. He said: “This opportunity to take the position of commercial director is one I’m particularly proud to take on, and coincides with wider team changes, as we look to bolster our senior management team.”

Tom Roberts, regional operations director at Miller Homes East Midlands, said: “We are extremely pleased to reward the excellence of Aaron, Emma and James with their respective promotions, which ultimately strengthens our senior management group and continues to add years of experience to our ever-growing team at Miller Homes East Midlands.

“The ethos within the business has always been to reward individual and collective excellence and to retain our best staff, grow together and achieve results for our customers and for Miller Homes. One way of achieving this is to build a team over time, generate the experience and understanding of great group of people and harness their expertise.”

