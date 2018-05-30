Millie Mortar and Handy Andy teach children about building

Catching 'em young...

How we build your home with Millie Mortar and Handy Andy is designed for primary school children and includes messages about how to stay safe around construction sites and the importance of housing developments.

Taylor Wimpey hopes that the book will inspire the next generation of builders.

Taylor Wimpey sales and marketing director Clare Brimble said: “We are really excited to release our first children’s book and everyone at Taylor Wimpey is incredibly proud of the finished product. As well as teaching youngsters about the house building process, How we build your home with Millie Mortar and Handy Andy runs through a number of important health and safety messages in a fun and understandable way that we hope children will respond well to. Our work extends far beyond just building houses and we are committed to engaging with local communities to help them to understand the work we do in their area.”