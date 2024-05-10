Milton Keynes keeps Ringway on the roads

Ringway has been looking after Milton Keynes' roads since 2014

The Milton Keynes highway infrastructure term service contract is valued at approximately £21m a year for the initial eight-year term, with two additional extension years available subject to performance.

The contract starts on 1st September 2024

Ringway has already been looking after highways infrastructure across Milton Keynes since 2014, covering 1,526 km of local highways, footways and cycleways, and more than a million square metres of verges. In addition, there are 763 bridges and highway structures, 54,400 streetlights, 41 traffic signals, 72,000 drainage assets and 114,000 trees. Ringway undertakes routine, reactive, and cyclical highway maintenance on all these assets, together with emergency response, winter, and abnormal weather service operations.

In addition, there are infrastructure planned and programmed major maintenance and capital improvement of Milton Keynes infrastructure, such as drainage improvement schemes, highway and junction improvements, public realm projects, safety and traffic management and the maintenance of highways electrical assets amongst others.

Stuart Proffitt, director of environment and property at Milton Keynes City Council, said: “We're very happy to be working with Ringway Infrastructure Services to deliver a new, innovative highways contract for MK residents. The authority undertook an extensive and rigorous tender process to ensure that we got the best provider for the city and Ringway met our key critical criteria for value, efficiency and quality."

"MK residents will see an improved highway service in this new contract, including improved customer interfaces, the use of new technology and innovation like AI, a green fleet of vehicles and enhanced community engagement."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk